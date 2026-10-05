Kenya: Sifuna Unveiled As the Equitable Party 2027 Presidential Candidate

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been unveiled as the interim leader and presidential candidate of The Equitable Party ahead of the 2027 elections.

TEP was fully registered on on March 25th, 2022 as a model party according to Office of Registrar of the Political Parties.

The outgoing party leader said the move is part of a restructuring process intended to bring in leaders and political formations that share the party's ideals.

He said The Equitable Party was formed to promote an inclusive government and ensure equitable distribution of national resources.

The outgoing leader described Sifuna as a brother and said he had decided to step aside as part of the party's transition.

He urged Sifuna to seek expert advice, respect the presidency and former heads of state, and put God first if elected.

My brother is going to run for President. He's going to be the next leader of The Equitable Party. So to Edwin, when you get elected; surround yourself with experts. Don't know everything. Nobody knows everything. Respect The office of the Presidency, former presidents respect them. and most important put God first," he said.