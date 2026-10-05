Kenya: DCI Recovers 32 Suspected Stolen Phones in Nairobi Operation

Nairobi — Detectives have recovered 32 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested three suspects during an operation in Nairobi's Central Business District.

The operation followed investigations into a break-in and theft from a locked motor vehicle reported in Murang'a in May 2025.

Detectives from Murang'a East Sub-County, working with DCI Central Nairobi, arrested three suspects after acting on intelligence linking them to the suspected stolen property.

A tablet, MacBook Air and Lightwave cash-counting machine were also recovered.

Investigators further seized 22 empty mobile phone boxes bearing no IMEI numbers, as well as several notebooks, counter books and receipt books.

The suspects were escorted to Murang'a Police Station as detectives work to establish the origin and ownership of the recovered devices and their possible connection to other theft cases.