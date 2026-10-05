Tanzania Orders Residents Living in High-Risk Areas of Msimbazi River to Relocate Before El Nino Rains

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Hamad Yussuf Masauni, has urged residents living in high-risk areas along the Msimbazi River to relocate to safer places, warning that their lives and property are at risk.

Emphasizing on the matter, the minister Mr asked residents to seek alternative accommodation, particularly in view of weather forecasts indicating the possibility of El Nino conditions, which could worsen flooding risks in vulnerable areas.

"Their lives are truly at risk. I continue to urge all people living in such areas, not only in Dar es Salaam but across the country, to take precautions," Minister Masauni said during his working visit to Dar es Salaam.

Addiyionally, he called on residents to heed expert advice on living in flood-prone areas and, where necessary, relocate to safer areas while expressing concern over continued dumping of waste in rivers and drainage channels despite government efforts to address the problem.

He further directed leaders at all levels to ensure full implementation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives on keeping cities clean.

Ilala District Commissioner Edward Mpogolo said the government will continue working with residents to keep drainage systems and waterways clear, adding that Pugu Kinyamwezi landfill has received a new excavator to improve waste management.