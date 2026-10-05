Mozambique: Three Found Dead in Nampula

Maputo — At least three people have been found dead after being beheaded in Nacavala Administrative Post, Meconta District, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

The tragedy, reported by Mozambican Police (PRM), took place last Thursday morning. In addition to three dead bodies, the authorities also discovered a vehicle burned down by so far unknown individuals in the same region.

This episode, according to PRM, prompted the deployment of a multi-sectoral team consisting of protection police and investigators from the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) so that the circumstances surrounding the deaths may be established.

The Police have not yet established the identity of the perpetrators or the motive behind the killings. "At this stage, it was neither possible to confirm nor rule out a possible link to terrorist groups."

The area is located about 50 kilometres from Nampula city, in a region that has experienced episodes of violence in recent months linked to the movement of armed groups. Earlier this year, attacks attributed to insurgents forced people to flee their homes in Memba and Eráti districts, also in Nampula Province.

No further details have so far been released about the victims or possible suspects.