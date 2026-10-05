Zimbabwe: Chivayo, Wife to Be Buried Thursday

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke, will be buried together at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare on Thursday, October 8, their families have announced.

The burial is scheduled for 2 pm.

In a funeral notice, the Chivayo and Muteke families said they remained united in grief following the deaths of the couple, who died in a helicopter crash in Marondera last week.

"Wicknell was our pride - a man of vision, faith and unmatched generosity," the families said.

"Lulu was our joy - a gentle and loving soul. They loved truly and they leave together."

The families thanked Zimbabweans for standing with them following the tragedy.

Chivayo, 46, and Muteke, 35, died on September 30 when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed at Kudenga Farm in Marondera.

The couple died alongside pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda, co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa and security aide Saneliswe Magagula.