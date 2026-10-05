Malawi: Two Report Cards, One Verdict - Mutharika Has Steadied Malawi, but Not Yet Changed It

A year into President Peter Mutharika's second term, two independent assessments by Malawi's own press agree on the big picture and disagree on almost everything underneath it.

Nyasa Times scored the president 7.6 out of 10, the highest mark in its cabinet review, crediting him with free secondary education, a reformed Affordable Inputs Programme and early macroeconomic stability.

Nation on Sunday's panel of independent experts gave the government 62.2 per cent overall, a "Satisfactory" rating built on manifesto commitments, with the economy weakest at 54.3 per cent and social services strongest at 72.5.

Both say stability has been delivered and transformation has not. Inflation is down, and talks with the IMF are unfinished.

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Both find power the weakest area. Nyasa Times reports four to six hours of daily load-shedding, and Nation cites Egenco data showing available generation of 370MW against peak demand of about 452MW.

Beneath that consensus the details diverge.

The Nation panel's best score of all went to health, at 85 per cent, for restored supply chains and funding. Nyasa Times gave Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi 4.0, citing drug and equipment shortages. The two are measuring different things: one rates a sector's foundations, the other a minister's results.

Fuel and food tell a similar story. Nyasa Times, writing in August, said fuel supply had been consistent. By the Nation's October edition, queues were returning.

On maize, Nation's editorial says prices have fallen by more than half, yet a report in the same edition notes a sharp rise in August, and Nyasa Times cites an 8 per cent monthly increase.

Even on new generation, Nyasa Times says none has been added, while the Office of the President, replying to the Nation, points to new plants.

The methods differ too. Nation documents blind expert scoring weighted to the manifesto, though with a small panel and an editorial that opens by congratulating the president. Nyasa Times scores individual ministers but does not name its assessors.

The numbers do not conflict so much as measure different things: a president rated 7.6 and a government rated 6.2, with ministers averaging around five.

As Mutharika prepares to address the nation on MBC, the question is no longer whether he can steady the ship. It is whether anyone aboard can feel it moving.