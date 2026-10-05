Algeria: President Tebboune Recommits to Raising Wages in 2027

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has reiterated his commitment to increasing wages in 2027, saying the funding for the raises will be included in next year's budget.

Speaking during his regular meeting with the representatives of the national media, aired on national TV and radio on Saturday evening, the President of the Republic renewed his commitment to the wage increases.

He recalled having said that the raises would start being paid starting 2027, a decision to which he remains committed and firmly attached.

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"I pledged to complete 53 percent of the wage increases, and I repeat that pledge," he said, adding that if conditions permit, the raises will be paid in one installment, and otherwise in two installments.

On the social front, the President of the Republic stressed that protecting the purchasing power and cracking down on speculation are priorities, since the citizen is the cornerstone of development.

Addressing the rise in prices of some goods, he said the only explanation for what citizens have been experiencing is "the greed of those who seize opportunities," whom he described as "parasites."

He underlined that the devastating wildfires that hit several provinces in central and eastern Algeria in July reduced the supply of some goods, but said this "can never justify prices rising this way," especially given the state support for agriculture, including electricity and water connections, in addition to fertilizers.

After reiterating his firm opposition to speculation, the President of the Republic said "initial inquiries have shown that most farmers are not behind the price increases," and described such practices as "a crime against the people" that the government will tackle.

He also underscored that Algeria had seen such practices before, notably during the era of "the gang," warning: "Anyone who harms the people is harming me personally."