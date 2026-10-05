Algeria: President Tebboune Urges Youth to Take Lead By Running for Office

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressed that young people must take the lead by standing for election to the municipal and provincial assemblies scheduled for 28 November and by taking part in decision-making.

Speaking during his regular media interview with the representatives of the national press, broadcast Saturday evening on national television and radio channels, President Tebboune affirmed that "developing local action hinges on bolstering the role of the municipality and encouraging citizens, particularly young people, to take part in management."

In this regard, he underscored the need to elect the most suitable candidates to local assemblies, given the importance of the municipality, especially after the expansion of its powers.

The President of the Republic voiced regret that some young people have shied away from running for office, at a time when they are called upon to shoulder responsibility and help shape decisions by engaging in political life.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He highlighted the various measures taken in youth's favor for electoral events, chief among them the funding of their campaigns, designed to shield them from corrupt money.

He also stressed that "dialogue with the political parties represented in the Parliament remains open," describing them as "key partners in managing public affairs."

Responding to a question on the positions taken by some political parties regarding the decision to build a high-security prison in Tanezrouft, in the Great Sahara, for drug barons, President Tebboune said: "We are compelled to protect citizens from this scourge, especially as drugs have become a weapon of war against Algeria, deployed in every variety and in unreasonable quantities."

"Those behind this hybrid war are saboteurs targeting Algeria through its youth," he added.

Regarding the introduction of the death penalty for certain crimes, such as arson and child abduction, the President of the Republic reaffirmed that "whoever condemns this decision must face the Algerian people."

He emphasized that the punishment is "adopted by several democratic countries" and "does not run counter to our traditions and our faith," adding that the right of the accused to a defense and to exhaust all avenues of appeal is guaranteed by law.