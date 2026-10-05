Somalia: Taiwan Provides $1 Million for Somaliland Dialysis Services

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Taiwan has provided Somaliland with $1 million for hemodialysis equipment and services aimed at expanding kidney treatment for patients across the country.

Taiwan's representative in Somaliland, Allen C. Lou, handed over the funding at a ceremony attended by senior Somaliland officials, including the state minister for finance and economic development, the deputy health minister and the director general of Hargeisa Group Hospital.

Taiwan's representative office said the $1 million would go towards hemodialysis equipment and services, describing the assistance as part of efforts to help patients requiring kidney treatment.

The Somaliland government said the funding would help increase access to dialysis and improve the quality of services available to people with kidney disease at hospitals across the country.

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Following the handover, Lou and his delegation met Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, who is serving as acting president.

Abdi thanked Taiwan for its continued support, particularly in healthcare, social services and development projects.

He said the partnership between Somaliland and Taiwan had delivered projects that directly benefit communities and expressed hope that ties between the two sides would continue to deepen.

Lou said Taiwan would maintain its support for Somaliland in healthcare, information and communications technology, agriculture, security, social development and infrastructure.

He said Taiwan was committed to backing projects that benefit Somaliland communities and strengthening bilateral ties.

Somaliland and Taiwan established representative offices in each other's capitals in 2020 and have since developed ties in healthcare, agriculture, technology, education and other sectors.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)