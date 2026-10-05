Tanzania Connects Power to Million Households With Dar and Coast Regions Using Over 800 Megawatts

4 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — OVER a million households have been connected to electricity across Tanzania, with Dar es Salaam and Pwani among regions recording the highest power consumption at about 800 megawatts.

Dar Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila disclosed this in Dar es Salaam during the signing and launch of the Electricity Connection Financing Scheme between Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) and CRDB Bank at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

The RC further attributed the rising electricity demand in Dar es Salaam largely to population growth and expanding economic activities, including increased migration from different parts of the country to the city, which has heightened demand for essential services, particularly energy.

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"The growth in economic activities and energy demand has also been accompanied by the expansion of financial institutions such as CRDB Bank, which provide loans and capital to enable citizens to invest in electricity-dependent activities, including industries and entrepreneurship,"he said.

Additionally, the RC applauded the Head of State, President Samia Suluhu Hassan for investments aimed at improving electricity and energy infrastructure in Dar es Salaam, saying more than 800bn/- has been allocated for the improvements.

Moreover, he said that the investment was intended to ensure reliable electricity supply and reduce power interruptions, thereby supporting economic activities and improving livelihoods.

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