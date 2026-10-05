Sudan - the Horrors of War Return to Sennar

Sennar State is one of the Sudanese states severely affected by the war that has been ongoing since mid-April 2023 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, as it faces humanitarian crises on every front.

Located in southeastern Sudan, within the country's central clay belt, the state has borne its share of displacement, killings, indiscriminate airstrikes, artillery shelling and the spread of various epidemics.

In the latest developments on the ground, Sennar State recorded 1,033 cumulative cases of dengue fever and nine deaths from the beginning of January through 27 September 2026, according to data from the State Ministry of Health's Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control Department.

According to a report published by Sennar News, the locality of Singa recorded the highest number of infections, with 381 cases, followed by Sennar with 380, East Sennar with 126, and Abu Hujar with 81.

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The localities of al-Dali and al-Mazmum recorded 15 cases, while no infections were reported in al-Dinder and al-Suki during the same period.

Meanwhile, at its regular meeting, the Health Emergencies and Epidemic Control Committee discussed the continued recording of cases and the challenges hindering efforts to combat disease vectors, as well as the need to strengthen field interventions and provide the necessary medical supplies.

The meeting directed that control operations be intensified in the highest-risk areas and that coordination be strengthened among health authorities, organisations and the local community to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr Hatem Qandil, director of Singa Teaching Hospital, said the health situation did not indicate the presence of a widespread epidemic.

However, he noted that the hospital was receiving many cases involving respiratory infections, malaria, diarrhea and febrile illnesses, while no confirmed dengue cases requiring hospital admission had been recorded.

He pointed out that some isolated cases had appeared in private clinics, but the hospital had not dealt with any severe infections or cases requiring admission to its wards.

He added that most of the infections identified were linked to other states, with a limited number of cases in areas such as Mayro.

He explained that the Aedes mosquito is the main vector for dengue fever and is usually active in environments experiencing heavy rainfall or where stagnant water accumulates.

He stressed that environmental pollution and weak vector-control efforts directly contribute to increasing the likelihood of infection.

Cities across Sennar are experiencing a sharp rise in the prices of consumer goods, deteriorating healthcare and electricity services, and shortages of drinking water.

This is due to the destruction the war has inflicted on infrastructure and various service facilities, in addition to the failure of the agricultural season in a state that is home to major agricultural schemes.

Harassment and War Crimes

According to Sudanese reports, suffering in Sennar did not end with high prices and difficult living conditions after the army regained control of the state.

It also extended to harassment and targeting by the armed forces and affiliated armed battalions of activists and volunteers accused of collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces. Videos circulated showing several civilians arrested in the city of al-Dinder.

The Sudanese news network Ayin says that, following fierce battles, the army and allied armed factions managed to regain control of Sennar State, allowing most residents to return to their homes.

However, they were confronted with extremely dire living conditions, in which even the most basic necessities of life were absent, while homes and shops in markets had been completely looted, making life there impossible.

In a separate development, a Sudanese tribal figure previously said that the Sudanese army had committed horrific massacres south of Sennar State, killing hundreds of civilians and imprisoning dozens on the pretext that they had collaborated with the Rapid Support Forces and were tribal support bases for the group in the towns of al-Dinder and al-Suki.

The alleged incidents took place amid a strict blackout and a complete communications shutdown in the area.

According to Malik al-Hassan Aburoof, the Nazirs' chief of the Rufa'a tribe, the Sudanese army killed more than 460 people and arrested around 150 others.

He said the Special Operations Forces and Islamist battalions had committed a massacre against population groups considered support bases for the Rapid Support Forces.

He added that he had received information from relatives of victims in Singa, the capital of Sennar State, which remains under the control of the Rapid Support Forces.

According to this information, "army units and militias allied with it, including Islamist battalions and the Joint Forces, targeted groups of Darfurian origin, killed dozens of them, and tortured everyone who had coexisted with the Rapid Support Forces--including women.

They did not even spare tea sellers, who were subjected to torture, leading to the deaths of at least two of them."

He added: "Those forces targeted tribes of Darfurian origin and killed more than 460 people in al-Dinder and its surrounding areas... What happened in al-Dinder constitutes genocide.

Despite the widespread commission of crimes, perpetrators are rarely held accountable in Sudan.

This allows them to continue committing such acts with impunity. Observers believe that regional support for the army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has made it feel shielded from punishment.

Saudi Arabia stands out in this regard. It has entered the scene as a key player seeking to shape a negotiating framework bringing the warring parties together, through moves it says are intended to protect its strategic interests in the Red Sea.

It has politically and diplomatically sided with the Sudanese army, creating a state of negative balance that prevents both a military resolution and a settlement, and has contributed to fuelling the bloody war and complicating the conflict.

This sent a clear message that future balances of power in Sudan would be determined by the logic of force rather than popular legitimacy.

Support for military and security actors without requiring accountability for violations also sent a message that impunity was acceptable as long as it served regional stability. This reality undermined victims' confidence in the possibility of achieving justice and made national reconciliation more difficult.

Reuters revealed that Saudi Arabia had mediated a $1.5 billion Pakistani arms deal for the Sudanese army, before Riyadh requested that the deal be cancelled and informed Islamabad that it would not finance it.

Egypt: An Outlet for the Sudanese Air Force

Egypt entered the crisis as a mediator, given that Sudan represents an important geographical depth for Egypt and is directly connected to vital issues for Cairo, foremost among them Nile water and southern border security.

However, its policies have contributed to complicating the crisis and prolonging the conflict, whether through its political bias towards one side over the other or by adopting an approach that treats the military institution as the sole guarantor of Sudan's stability.

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In recent months, Egypt has intensified its security coordination with the Sudanese army, particularly in areas bordering Libya, where it has worked to disrupt supply routes reaching the Rapid Support Forces through Kufra and the border triangle.

In this regard, Reuters reported last November the deployment of a prominent model of Turkish combat drones at an airstrip on Egypt's southwestern border. Satellite images from Vantor, a US company specialising in space technology, showed a large drone on the runway of an airport in East Oweinat on 29 September, 28 December and 9 January.

In the same context, The New York Times also published images of Akinci drones at East Oweinat Airport, which it said were being used to launch strikes in Sudan.

Mediators and the War

Initiatives and negotiating tracks have multiplied, beginning with the Egypt-Turkey initiative and continuing through the Jeddah Declaration. Yet these parties soon turned away from their role as mediators and became major actors in a conflict that has caused one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.

In March 2025, The Washington Post revealed documents, communications, commercial records and flight data that it said documented the arrival of Turkish-made weapons and drones for the Sudanese army.

The Sudanese Defence Industries System signed a contract worth around $120 million with Turkish company Baykar to supply drones and munitions. The shipments arrived in Sudan in 2024, accompanied by Turkish technicians to help operate the equipment. Ankara, meanwhile, denied providing military support to any party in the war, according to the newspaper's investigation.

The Akinci is one of the most advanced drones produced by Turkish defence company Baykar. It can fly at high altitudes, remain airborne for 24 hours and carry a wide range of munitions.