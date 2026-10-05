Rwanda: Rusizi - Over 270 Families Relocated From Disaster-Prone Area

A total of 276 households have been relocated from an area prone to landslides in Bugarama in Rusizi District to safer accommodation as authorities implement measures to protect residents during the rainy season.

Rusizi District Mayor Phanuel Sindayiheba told The New Times that all households had vacated the identified risky area by September 1.

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The relocation follows an assessment and profiling exercise conducted among households living in the area to determine the support they needed to move to safer locations.

The households were categorised into three groups: those requiring financial assistance to relocate, those able to meet their own relocation costs and those already renting, who were advised to immediately leave the risk area.

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Over 80 households told to find alternative accommodation

Besides the 276 vulnerable households relocated with support from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), another 82 households were advised to secure alternative accommodation and leave the risky area.

Sindayiheba said the district will provide temporary support as authorities work on a longer-term solution for affected families.

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"The rental support is intended to provide temporary safety and stability while a more sustainable, long-term relocation solution is being identified," he said.

The latest figures follow an earlier warning by MINEMA that the area was highly vulnerable to landslides during the September-December rainy season.