Nigeria: BBNaija Season 11 - Temi Nkem Crowned Winner With 25.3% of Final Votes

4 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Zuleihat Chatta

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, walking away with the N160 million grand prize package after securing 25.3% of the final public votes.

She was declared the winner during the live grand finale broadcast today, October 4, 2026, defeating runner-up Tram and three other top-five finalists.

The voting breakdown released by the show organizers confirmed Temi Nkem's lead over fellow finalists Tram, Aikou, Bluethopia, and Sheba in the final standings.

Her victory brings the 70-day "Show Ya Sef" edition to an end, crowning her as the ultimate champion of the season.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.