Nigeria: BBNaija Season 11 - Temi Nkem Crowned Winner With 25.3% of Final Votes

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, walking away with the N160 million grand prize package after securing 25.3% of the final public votes.

She was declared the winner during the live grand finale broadcast today, October 4, 2026, defeating runner-up Tram and three other top-five finalists.

The voting breakdown released by the show organizers confirmed Temi Nkem's lead over fellow finalists Tram, Aikou, Bluethopia, and Sheba in the final standings.

Her victory brings the 70-day "Show Ya Sef" edition to an end, crowning her as the ultimate champion of the season.