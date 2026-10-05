Nigeria: CNN's Christiane Amanpour Mislabels Uganda As Nigeria and Fails to Correct It

4 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Beloved John

Several followers, including Nigerians and Ugandans, have since pointed out this error in the comments.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour wrongfully identified Nigeria as the country where Edward Kijanangoma was crowned King of the Tooro Kingdom.

The coronation took place in Uganda, where the Tooro Kingdom is located.

The journalist made this incorrect claim on X in a post accompanied by a recording of her reporting on the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The TV anchor who would be king. In Nigeria this week, a new king was coronated with pomp and circumstance -- but his resume is what's really standing out," the post read.

Many of her followers, including Nigerians and Ugandans, have since pointed out this error in the comments.

However, five hours after the post was published, Ms Amanpour has yet to correct the error.

The new traditional ruler, also a famous journalist in Uganda, was crowned last Tuesday in Fort Portal, a remote town in Western Uganda. His coronation ceremony triggered a succession dispute.

The journalist, who is a prince, was known in the country as a broadcaster and editor with Uganda Broadcasting Corp. His selection to replace the former king, Oyo Rukidi IV, who died at 34 and without an heir, triggered widespread controversy.

Mr Nyabongo wasn't particularly high in the line of succession, but elders within the kingdom's ruling clan, known as the Babiito, selected him from a pool of eligible princes.

Traditional leaders don't wield any formal authority in this East African country and are legally barred from engaging in partisan politics.

However, they wield immense authority among their people as guardians of traditional culture.

At his coronation, the new king pledged to be a unifying figure for all his people.

Ms Amanpour reported that the new king will serve as a symbol of identity and heritage

She stated that he said heritage must be matched by discipline and hard work.

Some followers have attributed her error to the Western assumption that Africa is a country rather than a continent made up of 54 countries.

Others called it a "sloppy blunder."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.