Nigeria: CNN's Christiane Amanpour Mislabels Uganda As Nigeria and Fails to Correct It

Several followers, including Nigerians and Ugandans, have since pointed out this error in the comments.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour wrongfully identified Nigeria as the country where Edward Kijanangoma was crowned King of the Tooro Kingdom.

The coronation took place in Uganda, where the Tooro Kingdom is located.

The journalist made this incorrect claim on X in a post accompanied by a recording of her reporting on the event.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The TV anchor who would be king. In Nigeria this week, a new king was coronated with pomp and circumstance -- but his resume is what's really standing out," the post read.

Many of her followers, including Nigerians and Ugandans, have since pointed out this error in the comments.

However, five hours after the post was published, Ms Amanpour has yet to correct the error.

The new traditional ruler, also a famous journalist in Uganda, was crowned last Tuesday in Fort Portal, a remote town in Western Uganda. His coronation ceremony triggered a succession dispute.

The journalist, who is a prince, was known in the country as a broadcaster and editor with Uganda Broadcasting Corp. His selection to replace the former king, Oyo Rukidi IV, who died at 34 and without an heir, triggered widespread controversy.

Mr Nyabongo wasn't particularly high in the line of succession, but elders within the kingdom's ruling clan, known as the Babiito, selected him from a pool of eligible princes.

Traditional leaders don't wield any formal authority in this East African country and are legally barred from engaging in partisan politics.

However, they wield immense authority among their people as guardians of traditional culture.

At his coronation, the new king pledged to be a unifying figure for all his people.

Ms Amanpour reported that the new king will serve as a symbol of identity and heritage

She stated that he said heritage must be matched by discipline and hard work.

Some followers have attributed her error to the Western assumption that Africa is a country rather than a continent made up of 54 countries.

Others called it a "sloppy blunder."