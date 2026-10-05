Somalia Highlights Human Rights Reforms At UN Council Meeting in Geneva

4 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Geneva, Switzerland — Somalia's Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, has outlined the government's human rights reforms and transition process at a high-level meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva.

The side event, held during the 63rd session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, focused on Somalia's human rights situation, progress made and efforts to strengthen the country's national human rights institutions.

Al-Makhzoumi said Somalia was, for the first time in more than three decades, directly submitting its reports through the formal mechanisms of the Human Rights Council and its reporting procedures.

She said the federal government was committed to sustained participation in the international human rights system and continued cooperation with international institutions.

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The minister highlighted Human Rights Council Resolution 60/28, saying it was important to Somalia's human rights transition and international cooperation, including efforts to accelerate the opening of an Office of the U.N. Human Rights Office in Mogadishu.

She said the transition marked a new phase for Somalia and would remain an important issue during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva and meetings of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Al-Makhzoumi said the government was prepared to assume its responsibilities under the transition process by strengthening national institutions and mechanisms for protecting and promoting human rights.

She also highlighted progress in establishing human rights institutions and developing key legislation, including the implementation of Somalia's independent National Human Rights Commission.

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