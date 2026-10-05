Somalia Condemns Attack On Power Facility Serving Prophet's Mosque in Medina

4 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on a power facility providing electricity to the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, calling it a violation of international law and the kingdom's sovereignty.

Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the attack targeted civilian infrastructure serving one of Islam's holiest sites and represented an affront to the sanctity and dignity of religious sites.

The ministry said Somalia fully stood with the Saudi government and people, and supported Riyadh's efforts to protect its sovereignty and security as well as the safety of citizens, residents and visitors to the holy sites.

Somalia, a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, also said it opposed all acts that threaten regional stability.

The ministry called for those responsible for the attack to be held accountable and stressed the importance of protecting holy sites and civilian infrastructure.

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