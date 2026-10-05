Somalia, Uganda Parliamentary Speakers Discuss Stronger Regional Cooperation

Arusha, Tanzania — Somalia's parliamentary speaker, Abdirahman Mohamed Nur Jama, held talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Jacob M. Oboth, in the Tanzanian city of Arusha on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' legislatures.

The two speakers exchanged views on parliamentary cooperation, sharing institutional experience and improving the capacity and knowledge of their respective legislative bodies, according to a statement.

They also discussed ways to deepen collaboration between Somalia and Uganda in support of peace, stability and regional integration in East Africa.

The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the two parliaments to advance cooperation and promote the shared interests of the peoples of the region.