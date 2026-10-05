Africa: Somali President Pitches Investment Opportunities At Alamein-Africa Forum

Alamein, Egypt — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday called on African and international investors to explore investment opportunities in Somalia, saying the country was rebuilding its economy and was open to business.

Hassan was speaking at the Alamein-Africa Business Forum in the Egyptian coastal city of Alamein, which brought together African leaders, ministers, business executives, investors and financial institutions.

"Somalia is not only a country recovering from conflict; it is a country rebuilding and reforming its economy. We are open to trade and investment, and we welcome anyone ready to build with us," Hassan said.

The president highlighted global economic and political changes and stressed the importance of greater economic cooperation and integration among African countries.

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He urged African businesses, companies and international investors to take advantage of opportunities in Somalia, saying productive investment was essential to creating jobs, expanding the economy and supporting sustainable development.

Hassan also said Africa's economic future would depend on stronger cooperation and investment, with countries working together to develop trade, infrastructure, financing and links between their markets.

The forum provided Somalia with an opportunity to showcase its economic and investment potential and to build trade and business partnerships with participants from across Africa and beyond.

Somalia, which has faced decades of conflict and political instability, has in recent years sought to attract investment and expand its economy as the government pursues economic reforms and efforts to strengthen state institutions.