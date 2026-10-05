Nigeria: FG Begins Implementation of New Pension Rates, Payment of Arrears to Military Pensioners

Abuja — The federal government has begun implementing the newly approved pension rates following the adjustment arising from the new National Minimum Wage.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Military Pensions Board, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the applicable arrears had also been processed and will be paid into the accounts of all eligible pensioners with effect from October 2, 2026.

The Board appreciated the patience, understanding and cooperation demonstrated by military pensioners throughout the implementation process.

The military said it remained committed to timely pension payments and the continuous improvement of pension administration, in recognition of the invaluable service and sacrifices of Nigeria's military veterans.

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The latest development in Nigeria's military pension review is the Military Pensions Board's (MPB) implementation of the newly approved pension rates arising from the National Minimum Wage adjustment. The Board confirmed that it had also processed the applicable arrears for payment to eligible military pensioners.

This followed the 2026 consequential adjustment associated with the increase in the salaries of serving Armed Forces personnel, for which the Federal Government approved a 30-80 per cent salary increase, effective from September 1, 2026, depending on rank.

Before this, the federal government had approved a monthly increase of N32,000 in pensions under the Defined Benefits Scheme, including for pensioners on the Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS), arising from the implementation of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024. The approval took effect from July 29, 2024.

The 2024 pension adjustments were accompanied by substantial arrears, with military retirees reporting outstanding 20-28 per cent pension adjustments for January to November 2024, along with other unpaid entitlements.

The federal government later released funds, and the MPB confirmed payment of the outstanding balances.