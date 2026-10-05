South Africa: Condolences for Legendary Musician Babsy Mlangeni

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe have conveyed their condolences following the passing of legendary South African musician Babsy Mlangeni, who died at the age of 83 after a short illness.

"South Africa has lost a musical giant, a pioneer and a voice that became part of the soundtrack of our lives," said Minister McKenzie on Friday.

Born Bernard Mlangeni in Orlando East, Soweto, in 1943, Mlangeni built a remarkable career spanning almost six decades.

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Having attended the Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town, where he learned to play the guitar, he established himself as a singer, guitarist and composer at a time when blind musicians faced enormous barriers.

His distinctive voice and songs about the lives of ordinary people crossed generations, languages and communities.

"That was Babsy's gift: he did not need people to speak the same language to feel the same emotion. His music carried warmth, romance, resilience and the experiences of ordinary people.

"It was music that people could dance to, sing along to, remember their youth through and pass from one generation to the next," said Minister McKenzie.

Mlangeni was also a trailblazer whose success challenged perceptions about what people living with disabilities could achieve, and he mentored younger musicians, including the late Steve Kekana.

"Babsy's story was never only about music. It was about determination, talent and breaking barriers. He did not allow blindness to define the limits of his life or his talent. Instead, he became an example to many and helped open the door for others," the Minister said.

At the height of his popularity, he won the Black Music Award for Best Male Vocalist in both 1975 and 1976, and in 2017 he received a South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

In July 2025, he performed alongside other legendary musicians at the department's tribute concert honouring Mama Abigail Kubeka, where Deputy Minister Mabe delivered remarks. At the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards, Minister McKenzie presented him with the Artist Living With Disability Award.

"It was a particular honour for me to bestow that award upon Babsy. There is something important about giving our legends their flowers while they can still smell them. Babsy received that recognition, and I will always be grateful that we had the opportunity to celebrate the man, the musician and the legacy while he was still here to receive it," said McKenzie.

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Deputy Minister Mabe said Mlangeni was more than a musician.

"He was part of the living history of our creative sector, and his contribution helped shape the sound and cultural identity of our nation. His life was a testament to the power of music to tell our stories, preserve our heritage and bring people together across generations," she said.