Sudan: TSC President and Egyptian President Discuss Bilateral Relations and Ways to Strengthen Them

El-Alamein, (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, held a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the consultative summit bringing together the leaders of Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem, Director-General of the General Intelligence Service General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Director of the Office of the President of the TSC Major General Tariq Saud, and Sudan's Chargé d'Affaires in Egypt Ambassador Omar Al-Farouq.

The meeting reviewed the course of bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt and ways to enhance, develop, and strengthen them toward broader horizons. It also discussed developments in Sudan, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and coordination between the two countries in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The TSC President expressed his deep appreciation for the Egyptian leadership's positions in support of Sudan, its unity, stability, and sovereignty.

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For his part, President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's support for the territorial integrity of Sudan and the unity of its institutions, and its continued provision of support to the Sudanese people in various fields.

The Egyptian President renewed his country's commitment to strengthening frameworks for bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves the shared interests and meets the aspirations of the Sudanese and Egyptian peoples for development and prosperity.