Sudan: RSF Militia Detains 32 Relief Trucks and Demands Payments for Their Release in El-Fasher

Khartoum, (SUNA) - In a new crime added to its record of violations against humanitarian operations, the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia detained 32 trucks loaded with humanitarian assistance belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP), which were on their way to provide relief to thousands of war-affected families in North Darfur.

Director of Social Welfare and Humanitarian Aid Coordinator of the Darfur Regional Government Engineer Abdel-Bagi Mohamed Hamid said a convoy of 60 trucks entered through Al-Tina border crossing last week, carrying food supplies destined for the localities of Kabkabiya, Al-Sereif, Kutum, Tina, Kornoy, Om Baru and Mellit, as well as the areas of Al-Sayah and Sortony.

In a statement to SUNA on Sunday, he explained that 16 trucks were distributed in Mellit and Al-Sayah before the militia intercepted the remaining 44 trucks in Kutum locality and forcibly took them to El-Fasher. After three days in detention, only 12 trucks were released, while 32 remain detained to date after large sums of money were demanded as a condition for their release, in conduct amounting to piracy, extortion and blackmail.

He pointed out that the aid was urgently intended for displaced families facing the risk of famine, describing the detention as a full-fledged war crime aimed at starving civilians, using food as a weapon and deliberately obstructing humanitarian operations.

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Engineer Abdel-Bagi renewed the regional government's commitment to providing all necessary facilities to humanitarian organizations, calling on the international community and the United Nations to condemn this conduct and pressure the militia to immediately and unconditionally release the trucks.

The incident comes as UN organizations have warned of a worsening food crisis in Darfur that has surpassed emergency levels, with more than 60 percent of the population relying on humanitarian assistance. This makes any obstruction of relief convoys a direct threat to the lives of thousands and constitutes an explicit violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.