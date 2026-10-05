Nigeria: Breaking - Temi Nkem Wins Bbnaija Season 11

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of BBNaija Season 11, bringing the reality show's latest edition to an end.

Temi Nkem was crowned winner during the grand finale on Sunday night after weeks of competition, evictions and intense drama among the housemates.

The victory sees Temi Nkem take home the ₦160 million prize package awarded to the winner of the season.

The season began with 24 housemates before the competition was gradually narrowed down to the finalists.

The finalists were Temi Nkem, Barry, Tram, Oyin, Flora, Sheba, Aikou, Ricky and Bluethopia.

Barry was the first finalist to be evicted during the live finale, followed by Oyin, Ricky and Flora as the show progressed towards its decisive stage.

Temi Nkem ultimately outlasted the remaining contestants to claim the title and become the latest winner of the BBNaija franchise.

The victory marks the culmination of weeks of tasks, nominations, evictions and public support, with Temi Nkem now taking the season's top prize.

Vanguard News