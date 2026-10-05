Nigeria: Breaking - Temi Nkem Wins Bbnaija Season 11

4 October 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of BBNaija Season 11, bringing the reality show's latest edition to an end.

Temi Nkem was crowned winner during the grand finale on Sunday night after weeks of competition, evictions and intense drama among the housemates.

The victory sees Temi Nkem take home the ₦160 million prize package awarded to the winner of the season.

The season began with 24 housemates before the competition was gradually narrowed down to the finalists.

The finalists were Temi Nkem, Barry, Tram, Oyin, Flora, Sheba, Aikou, Ricky and Bluethopia.

Barry was the first finalist to be evicted during the live finale, followed by Oyin, Ricky and Flora as the show progressed towards its decisive stage.

Temi Nkem ultimately outlasted the remaining contestants to claim the title and become the latest winner of the BBNaija franchise.

The victory marks the culmination of weeks of tasks, nominations, evictions and public support, with Temi Nkem now taking the season's top prize.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.