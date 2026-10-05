Nigeria: Nail-Biting Finale to Bbnaija S11 As Temi Nkem Is Crowned Winner

Vanessa Obioha

The race for the N160 million grand prize package in the 11th season of Big Brother Naija came to a climactic end tonight as 21-year-old Temi Nkem emerged winner of the reality show.

In what proved to be one of the most unpredictable seasons of the show, only nine of the 24 housemates who entered the house in July made it to the finale.

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One by one, the nine were reduced to three finalists, all waiting to discover who would be crowned the winner of BBNaija's 'Show Ya Sef' season and walk away with the grand prize.

Barry, who emerged as the first finalist of the season, was the first to take a bow, followed by Oyin and Ricky. Flora and Tram were next to leave, narrowing the field further.

The tension heightened as the final four -- Bluethopia, Sheba, Aikou and Temi Nkem -- awaited the announcement. Only Aikou, Sheba and Temi Nkem eventually made it to the stage, where host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu waited to reveal their fate.

Chants of Aikou and Temi Nkem filled the studio as fans waited to see who would take the crown. For many, it was still too close to call.

When her name was finally announced, an ecstatic Temi Nkem rolled on the floor before jumping to her feet, celebrating in disbelief. Her reaction was as vibrant as the personality that had made her difficult for viewers to ignore throughout the season.

Temi Nkem goes home with N90 million in cash, an SUV and other prizes.