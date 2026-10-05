South Africa: Fochville Crash Accused Due in Court - South African News Briefs - October 5, 2026

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Fochville Crash Accused Due in Court

The man accused of causing the deaths of 11 learners and their scholar transport driver in Fochville is expected back in court, reports EWN. Gert van Emmenis faces 12 counts of culpable homicide and a charge of reckless and negligent driving over the July 2024 crash, in which a Ford Ranger collided with a taxi carrying the children. The taxi overturned and caught fire, killing the 11 children, all under 14, and their driver. The case has been postponed several times for further investigations. The court is expected to consider representations before the matter can move forward. Van Emmenis was granted R20,000 bail after the State did not oppose his application.

Thembisa Women Demand Safer Community

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Women living in the Vusimuzi informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni have said that they fear for their safety and want the area declared a danger zone following the discovery of 12 women's bodies across Ekurhuleni in the past two months, reports SABC News. Residents said that criminals operate with little police visibility, with women reporting robberies, attacks and incidents of criminals entering homes at night. Their concerns come after 23-year-old Boitumelo Mashita was shot and killed in Thembisa on 28 September, allegedly by her estranged husband. Mashita was laid to rest.

AKA and Tibz Murder Trial Begins

The long-awaited murder trial of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane is set to begin at the Durban High Court, nearly three years after the pair were gunned down outside a restaurant on Florida Road, reports EWN. Seven men are expected to stand trial for the two murders. The case has faced delays, including the extradition of brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from Eswatini after they allegedly fled there following the February 2023 killings. They were returned to South Africa last year and charged with the murders. The trial is expected to run until 6 November, with a break on 4 November for the elections.

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