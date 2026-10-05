Rwanda: Honour Dafroza Gauthier's Legacy By Delivering Justice

The passing of Dafroza Mukarumongi Gauthier is a profound loss for Rwanda and a blow to the pursuit of justice. Her life demonstrated what resilience, conviction and an unwavering sense of responsibility can achieve, even against seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The tributes paid to her recognise decades spent ensuring that victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi were neither forgotten nor denied justice.

Together with her husband, Alain Gauthier, she turned commitment into painstaking work. Through the Collectif des parties civiles pour le Rwanda, a not-for-profit organisation the couple founded in 2001, the couple gathered testimonies, compiled evidence and pursued cases against Genocide suspects living in France. Their efforts helped bring perpetrators before courts and secure convictions. Behind those outcomes were years of persistence, often in difficult and complicated circumstances.

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This was resilience measured in action. It meant listening to survivors (she was a survivor herself) revisiting painful histories and refusing to accept that crossing a border should allow anyone to escape accountability. The Gauthiers understood that justice mattered to survivors' recovery and to Rwanda's reconstruction. Their organisation explicitly grounded its mission in accountability, without vengeance.

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Dafroza also left an example that deserves particular attention among Rwandans abroad: one does not have to live in Rwanda to make a meaningful contribution to the country. Distance need not weaken responsibility. It can provide another vantage point from which to defend truth, mobilise support and confront injustice.

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Her contribution should encourage others to consider what they can do from wherever they live. Supporting survivors, preserving memory, challenging denial and helping credible information reach investigators are meaningful forms of service. The essential ingredient is the willingness to act and to persevere.

Yet the responsibility for prosecuting genocide crimes cannot rest on dedicated individuals and civil society organisations alone. Governments must bring their investigative capacity, resources and political resolve to this work.

Countries still hosting Genocide fugitives should honour Dafroza's legacy through concrete action. They must investigate outstanding cases, cooperate with Rwandan authorities, protect witnesses and bring suspects before competent courts, whether through domestic prosecution or lawful extradition. Expressions of sympathy must be accompanied by progress on cases that have remained unresolved for too long.

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Every further delay risks losing testimony, evidence and the possibility of accountability. Survivors should not have to spend the remainder of their lives waiting for institutions to demonstrate the determination that the Gauthiers showed.

Dafroza devoted her life to ensuring that impunity did not have the final word. The most fitting tribute is to continue that work until those still evading justice are brought to book.