Nigeria: Police Rescue Abducted Sea Pirate Victims, Arrest Suspected Vandals

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has rescued a group of fishermen abducted by suspected sea pirates and arrested two suspected electricity vandals in separate operations in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, disclosed this during a press conference in Uyo.

Azare said the fishermen, including a Ghanaian national, were attacked and abducted by suspected sea pirates while travelling towards the Atlantic Ocean along the waterways of Ibeno Local Government Area.

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He said personnel of the Asawana Mobile Police Base rescued the victims unharmed around the ocean boundary between Akwa Ibom and Rivers states after an exchange of gunfire with the pirates.

"Items recovered from the scene include one 200HP outboard engine, one 40HP outboard engine with a W23 flying boat, five 40HP outboard engines, three 9.9HP outboard engines, five containers of mixed PMS, four empty containers, three gas cylinders, mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, one power bank, one starter motor battery, one torchlight and an identity card bearing a NIN number, among other items," he stated.

The CP identified the two suspected vandals as 31-year-old Chinedu Onwe of Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, and 35-year-old Enobong Jonah of Otoro Abak Village, Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

He said the suspects had allegedly vandalised a community transformer in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area and carted away several components in a tricycle before transferring the stolen items into a red minibus.

He explained that although operatives of the command intercepted the suspected vehicle along the Etinan route, the suspects abandoned it and fled into a nearby bush after an exchange of gunfire with the police.