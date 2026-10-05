Africa: Climate Change Is Becoming a Pregnancy Hazard Worldwide, Survey Finds

Suva, Fiji & Srinagar, India — Extreme heat is increasingly threatening pregnant women and newborn babies around the world, with almost all maternal health professionals surveyed across five continents saying they have cared for women or infants whose health was affected by high temperatures.

The findings, released as climate ministers gathered in the Pacific ahead of the COP31 climate summit, provide an extremely distressing picture of how global heating is affecting maternity wards, delivery rooms and newborn-care units.

A survey of 1,001 healthcare professionals in Australia, Brazil, India, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe found that 98 percent had personally cared for a pregnant woman whose health they believed was adversely affected by extreme heat.

Some 99 percent said they had cared for a foetus or newborn whose health, in their professional judgment, had been affected by extreme heat.

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Almost three-quarters, 73%, said heat-related cases or complications affecting pregnant women had increased over the previous five years. The proportion rose to 76% when health workers were asked about complications involving foetal health, childbirth or newborn babies.

The survey was commissioned by the global health foundation Wellcome and conducted among obstetricians, gynaecologists, doctors, midwives, nurses and other maternal-health professionals between September 17 and October 1.

The findings were released in Fiji at the launch of Birthright, a global campaign seeking greater protection for pregnant women, babies and healthcare workers as temperatures rise.

Speaking at the event, United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said climate change was creating a new and potentially deadly risk around pregnancy and childbirth.

"The picture is clear and very disturbing: as extreme heat worsens, pregnancy and birth are now a new faultline in the global climate crisis, and one which is potentially fatal," Stiell said.

"This faultline must not become another deep chasm of climate-driven suffering, inequality and injustice."

The survey offers detailed evidence of what healthcare professionals say they are already witnessing.

Among pregnant women,

25% reported seeing muscle cramps or muscle aches that they believed extreme heat had contributed to or worsened

24% reported severe fatigue, sleep problems or a reduced ability among pregnant women to carry out daily activities

23% reported breathing difficulties or worsening respiratory symptoms

23 percent reported pregnancy complications requiring additional monitoring or treatment, while an equal proportion reported hypertensive disorders, including pre-eclampsia

More than one in five reported mental distress, anxiety or stress linked to heat

21% said they had encountered severe maternal illness requiring medical attention or hospital care

20% reported dizziness, fainting or loss of consciousness, while 19 percent reported preterm contractions, labour or birth

Nearly 18% said they had observed pregnancy loss or stillbirth in circumstances where, in their professional judgment, extreme heat had contributed to or worsened the problem.

The survey did not attempt to establish that heat alone caused individual complications. The responses provide information about the professional judgment and clinical experience of the healthcare workers questioned.

Protect Life at Its Most Fragile

The findings involving babies were similarly worrying.

36% of health professionals reported dehydration or heat-related illness among newborns during the pregnancy-related care they provided

34% reported low birth weight or restricted foetal growth

33% had observed breathing, feeding or temperature-regulation difficulties

28% said babies required additional monitoring, treatment or neonatal care, and a similar proportion reported preterm birth

During the newborn period, 38% of respondents reported low birth weight or restricted growth

36% reported dehydration or heat-related illness, and another 36% reported breathing, feeding or problems regulating body temperature

Almost 30% said heat-related conditions resulted in babies needing additional monitoring, treatment or neonatal care

9% percent reported stillbirth or neonatal death during the newborn period in cases where they believed extreme heat had contributed to or worsened the condition.

Stiell said the findings showed that rising temperatures could no longer be treated simply as an environmental issue.

"The climate policy process is measured in degrees, targets and finance," he said. "But a deep test of climate action is far simpler: whether we protect life at its most fragile."

He said the world was entering conditions for which many health systems had not been designed.

"We are in a new, hotter world, as the world continues to burn planet-heating fossil fuels, overwhelmingly in G20 economies," Stiell said.

"The last eleven years smashed records."

He said rising temperatures meant "rising danger in pregnancy", citing evidence linking extreme heat to premature birth, stillbirth, low birth weight and maternal complications.

A healthcare worker cradles a newborn baby at a maternal health facility, illustrating frontline efforts to protect mothers and infants amid mounting concerns over the impact of extreme heat on pregnancy, childbirth and newborn health. Credit: Wellcome

No One Is Immune

The survey also revealed significant differences between countries.

Zimbabwean health workers were among those reporting the sharpest increases.

Eighty-five percent of respondents in Zimbabwe said heat-related cases or complications affecting pregnant women had increased during the previous five years. The figure was 79% in Australia, 74% in Brazil, 66% in the United Kingdom and 62% in India.

When respondents were asked about foetal or newborn health, 89% of Zimbabwean health professionals reported an increase in heat-related cases or complications. The corresponding figure was 79% in Brazil, 78% in Australia, 68% in the United Kingdom and 66% in India.

The results suggest that the effects are being felt across countries with very different climates, incomes and healthcare systems.

Concern was also widespread.

More than 92% of all respondents said they were concerned about the impact of extreme heat on the health and well-being of pregnant women in the areas where they worked and 90% expressed concern about foetal health during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as the health of babies during the newborn period.

Zimbabwe recorded some of the highest levels of concern, with 97% of respondents concerned about foetal and newborn health.

Stiell said no country or family could consider itself completely insulated from the risk.

"No one is immune," he said. "But the risks and impacts are not shared equally."

The survey showed that extreme heat was also disrupting the healthcare systems expected to protect women and infants.

29% of health workers said they had seen increased urgent or emergency presentations during extreme heat

28% reported difficulties safely storing or using medicines, supplies or medical equipment

27% said pregnant women and their families found it harder to travel to or access healthcare

25% reported increased demand for advice, monitoring or treatment, while another quarter reported staff illness, fatigue or a reduced ability to work safely

24% had experienced interruptions to electricity, water, cooling systems, medical equipment or other essential services

A similar proportion reported healthcare services becoming overburdened or having insufficient capacity

Nearly one-quarter said temperatures inside healthcare facilities had become unsafe or uncomfortable.

The findings highlight a basic problem in responding to extreme heat. Advising pregnant women to stay cool may be of little practical value when families lack air conditioning, cannot afford electricity, work outside, or live far from medical services.

"'Staying cool' is simply not an option when there is no cool place to go," Stiell said.

"A safe birth is already too often shaped by geography, income and access to care. Without action, extreme heat will widen that injustice."

The survey asked health professionals what most limited pregnant women's ability to protect themselves and their babies.

26% cited limited awareness or understanding that extreme heat could affect health during pregnancy

24% cited the need to work outdoors or in hot conditions

About 23% pointed to limited support from family or the wider community

The same proportion cited limited access to cooling or air conditioning

23% identified the cost of electricity, water or other protective measures.

Other barriers included existing health conditions, inadequate access to safe drinking water, homes that were difficult to keep cool, lack of employer support and difficulties travelling to healthcare facilities.

Only 0.4 percent said no factors limited women's ability to protect themselves from extreme heat.

Stiell said such conditions meant that climate change risk was increasingly intertwined with inequality.

"Someone working outdoors, living in unregulated housing, travelling far to a clinic, or relying on facilities without water, power or cooling, cannot be protected by advice alone," he said.

Harm that is not counted is too easily ignored

For Pacific Island countries, the issue is particularly sensitive.

Many small island states have contributed only a tiny fraction of historic greenhouse gas emissions but face rising sea levels, intensifying storms, heat and pressure on food, water and health systems.

"Here in the Pacific, climate change is no abstraction," Stiell said.

"It is felt in homes, villages, farms, fisheries and clinics, in journeys for care, and in the availability and cost of food, water, power and transport."

The Fiji event was held as ministers and climate officials gathered for the pre-COP meeting hosted by Australia and Fiji from October 5 to 8.

The meeting is intended to advance negotiations ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, and give greater prominence to Pacific Island perspectives and climate solutions. Tuvalu was hosting a leaders' event as part of the Pacific meetings.

Despite the growing risks, the survey suggests many healthcare workers believe they need more support to respond effectively.

An overwhelming 92% said they wanted additional training and resources to help pregnant women during periods of extreme heat.

55% said clearer national or international guidance on protecting pregnant women from extreme heat would help them perform their jobs better

When asked what would most improve their ability to protect women and babies, 33% selected practical information and materials for pregnant women and families

31% called for improvements to buildings, cooling, ventilation, water or electricity

29% wanted stronger referral pathways and better coordination between health services

A similar proportion called for improved data and surveillance on heat, pregnancy and newborn health, as well as better local heat alerts and communication

28% said more staff, time or funding during periods of extreme heat would help

28% called for greater community outreach to people who may otherwise be difficult for health services to reach.

Stiell urged governments to make maternal and newborn health an explicit part of national climate adaptation and heat-response strategies.

"What is not named in a plan is too often not funded, not measured and not protected," he said.

He outlined three priorities.

The first was to make pregnancy and newborn care part of national adaptation, health and extreme-heat planning.

That would require resilient clinics, dependable electricity and water supplies and properly trained health workers.

The second was to convert scientific evidence into direct protection, including improved guidance, professional training, heat alerts, safer medical facilities and health systems prepared before extreme weather strikes.

The third was better monitoring.

"Harm that is not counted is too easily ignored," Stiell said.

"As temperatures rise, data must show where risks are growing, which interventions work, which communities are exposed, and where finance and technology support is needed."

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The survey found broad support among health workers for stronger policy action.

81% agreed that without further action, extreme heat would increasingly endanger maternal, foetal and newborn health during the next five years

82% said protecting pregnant women and babies from extreme heat should become a higher priority for health-system leaders and policymakers

Another 82% agreed that better evidence on heat, pregnancy and newborn health would help drive effective action.

Stiell linked the issue to broader international climate finance negotiations.

He said commitments on adaptation finance agreed at COP30 in Brazil needed to be implemented and called for governments and the international financial system to help mobilise $1.3 trillion annually for developing nations.

"For small islands and other nations that did practically nothing to cause this climate crisis, it underscores the need for support at scale," he said.

He also pointed to the Belém Gender Action Plan and Belém Adaptation Indicators as mechanisms that could help governments measure climate-related health risks and build more resilient health services.

Stiell praised Türkiye's COP31 presidency and Australia, which is serving as President of Negotiations, for putting health on the agenda ahead of the Antalya summit.

For Stiell, the issue ultimately goes beyond climate-negotiating language.

"I am a parent, but I cannot pretend to know what it feels like to carry a pregnancy through those conditions," he said.

"Mothers, midwives, doctors, nurses and families speak from lived experience. We should listen."

The survey suggests those voices are already delivering a clear warning.

Pregnant women are struggling with heat exposure. Babies are requiring additional care. Health workers are seeing more complications. Facilities are facing pressure on electricity, water, medicines and staff. And many doctors, nurses and midwives say they lack the training and resources they need.

"Pregnancy should be a time of hope," Stiell said. "But for millions, it is becoming a time of anxiety, as climate impacts fill everyday life with risk."

He ended with an appeal for governments to treat protection of mothers and babies as a basic test of climate policy.

"A changing climate must never be accepted as a reason pregnancy and birth become less safe," he said.

"A newborn's healthy start must never depend on a family's ability to escape the heat."

"This work is urgent, deeply human, and we all share the responsibility to drive it forward together."

IPS UN Bureau Report