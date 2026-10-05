Kenya: Gachagua Backs Sifuna's New Party, Urges Push to Challenge Ruto Allies

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thrown his weight behind Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's new political vehicle, urging him to move quickly to build the party and recruit candidates ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua congratulated Sifuna following the unveiling of The Equitable Party (TEP) in Nairobi on Sunday, describing the development as the beginning of the senator's journey towards national leadership.

"My cousin, Senator Edwin Sifuna, congratulations are in order on the launch of your political party today. Democracy must prevail," Gachagua said in a statement.

The former deputy president told Sifuna to use the new outfit to consolidate his support base and recruit candidates in areas where he enjoys political backing.

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"I encourage you to move with speed to market your new party and identify strong aspirants in your stronghold to get rid of Ruto sycophants and surrogates who have betrayed the electorate and the people of Kenya," he said.

Gachagua further linked the launch to the wider opposition effort to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections, saying the opposition needed a parliamentary majority to implement its agenda if it takes power.

"I am very encouraged that the journey to form the 6th Administration is becoming more defined, as we need a majority of Members of Parliament in the two Houses to prosecute our legislative agenda," he said.

He also urged Sifuna's supporters to join TEP and field candidates for elective positions, arguing that strong political parties were necessary for Kenya's democratic development.

"There will be no escape route for this regime! It will be WANTAM and Round ONE! Things are boiling very nicely," Gachagua said.

The endorsement places Sifuna's new party within the increasingly fluid opposition realignment ahead of the 2027 polls.

Sifuna was unveiled on Sunday as the leader and preferred presidential candidate of TEP, with the party adopting the slogan Tusawazishe and positioning itself around issues of equality, accountability and citizen-centred leadership. Leaders including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Senators Boni Khalwale and Richard Onyonka attended the unveiling.

The launch came days after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties approved reservation of the name Linda Mwananchi Movement for up to 90 days following a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal had overturned the registrar's earlier decision rejecting the reservation, paving the way for Sifuna and his allies to proceed with the process. The reservation, however, does not amount to full registration of a political party.

Sifuna has since indicated that TEP could be rebranded as Linda Mwananchi, the movement through which he and his allies have been mobilising supporters.

Sifuna told supporters that the party would in the coming days be rebranded to Linda Mwananchi, following the successful reservation of the name.

The development gives Sifuna an organisational platform as negotiations over a possible united opposition ticket take shape. Sifuna allies have noted that having a party could strengthen his bargaining position, although he will have to demonstrate that his support extends beyond Nairobi and the momentum generated by Linda Mwananchi.

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Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), has previously indicated that he is open to an alliance with Sifuna ahead of the 2027 election. In September, he said he was prepared to support Sifuna as an opposition presidential candidate or serve as his running mate if that arrangement offered the opposition the best chance of defeating Ruto.

IGachagua appeared to broaden that call beyond the presidential contest, stressing the need for the opposition to win parliamentary seats.

His remarks also signal growing coordination between Sifuna's emerging political vehicle and opposition formations seeking to deny Ruto a second term.

TEP's immediate challenge will now be to translate the political momentum around Sifuna into grassroots structures, candidates and votes across the country as the 2027 contest takes shape.