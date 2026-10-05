South Africa: The Pic Is Doing Great If You Take CEO Patrick Dlamini At His Word

4 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

It seems the Public Investment Corporation CEO is on a charm offensive with South Africa's news media, and even Daily Maverick is on the list of olive branch recipients.

It's flattering to have your work quoted in editorial submissions. Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Patrick Dlamini reached for this writer's recent explainer on the economic animal spirits that rule our economy in an Opinion piece penned exclusively for Daily Maverick titled "Every rand has a name".

FOR CONTEXT Every rand has a name -- the PIC's high-stakes mission to protect wealth October 4, 2026 He invoked the PIC's own animal emblem, the secretary bird, to describe how the public fund manager "hunts on foot across tough terrain, remaining patient with eyes focused directly on the ground," just like the coat of arms adornment that the PIC claims as its emblem.

"Following a period marked by dramatic market turbulence, this creature accurately embodies an institution entrusted to safeguard public wealth," Dlamini continued, before giving his version of the truth documented in the latest annual results.

The PIC news, according to Dlamini: A year of shocks and of recovery"During the 12 months ending 31 March 2026, client assets under our management expanded by R608-billion, representing a 20% increase to reach R3.657-trillion. Pure investment returns drove this impressive expansion even with outflows of R172-billion to clients' portfolios over...

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