Malawi: Mighty Wanderers U-Turn - Bob Mpinganjira Reinstated As Head Coach

5 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Newsdesk

Mighty Wanderers have brought back Bob Mpinganjira as head coach with immediate effect, in a dramatic about-turn at the Blantyre club.

In a statement dated 4 October 2026, the club's board said the decision followed a "thorough review" of its technical setup.

The statement was signed by board secretary Chancy Gondwe on behalf of Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Limited.

The rest of the Technical Panel "remains intact for the time being", the club said, with any further changes to be announced "in due course".

The board urged members, supporters and stakeholders to keep offering "unwavering support" to the technical team as the club strives for success this season and its ultimate goal of "making Mighty mighty again".

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.