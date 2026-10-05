Malawi: Mighty Wanderers U-Turn - Bob Mpinganjira Reinstated As Head Coach

Mighty Wanderers have brought back Bob Mpinganjira as head coach with immediate effect, in a dramatic about-turn at the Blantyre club.

In a statement dated 4 October 2026, the club's board said the decision followed a "thorough review" of its technical setup.

The statement was signed by board secretary Chancy Gondwe on behalf of Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) Limited.

The rest of the Technical Panel "remains intact for the time being", the club said, with any further changes to be announced "in due course".

The board urged members, supporters and stakeholders to keep offering "unwavering support" to the technical team as the club strives for success this season and its ultimate goal of "making Mighty mighty again".