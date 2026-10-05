Malawi: Dedza Dynamos Unveil New Board As Goshen City Era Begins

Club announces nine-strong board led by Paul Mzungu after restructuring, with an MP among the directors

Dedza Dynamos have a new boss. Goshen City Dedza Dynamos Football Club have unveiled a restructured board of directors, led by chairperson Paul Mzungu, effective from 1 October 2026.

The club said the nine-member board brings experience in football, business, technology, law and governance. Its job is to steer the club's strategic direction, governance, technology and commercial growth, and to oversee all club operations.

Mzungu promised big things.

"We will bring Goshen City Dedza Dynamos to greatness and take Goshen City and Dedza Dynamos brands to greater heights through shared vision and professionalism," he said.

Joining him are Joshua Malango MP, Timothy Banda, William Chiwaya, Felix Joseph Kholowa, Thengo Stevens, Felix Feston Madukani, Lloyd Khuda Chiwanda and Felix Kamtsalira, all as directors.

Appointments for the technical, finance, marketing and administration teams will follow "in due course", the club said. It also thanked the outgoing Executive Committee for its "recommendable service and dedication".