Angola/Malawi: Flames Left Stranded At Luanda Airport for Nearly Two Hours As Angolan Officials Fail to Show

Malawi's national football team were left waiting at Luanda airport for almost two hours after landing in Angola, with no one from the host federation there to meet them.

The Flames touched down at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport at exactly 16:30, only to find nobody from the Angolan Football Federation waiting. After an hour, two officials finally turned up.

They told the Malawi delegation they had believed the plane would land at Luanda's newly opened airport. After apologising, they left.

It took close to two hours in all before another bus was arranged to take the players to their new base, the Skyna Hotel in Luanda.

Football Association of Malawi first vice-president Madalitso Kuyera said the matter would be investigated.