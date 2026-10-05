Sudan: El Alamein Joint Declaration Affirms Support for Sudan's Unity and Sovereignty, Rejects Parallel Entities

The leaders of Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea and Somalia affirmed their commitment to the fundamental principles and pillars of international law as the basis for regional stability and cooperation, foremost among them respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states, promotion of good-neighborly relations, rejection of interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region, and support for national institutions and political and peaceful solutions to conflicts.

This was stated in the El Alamein Joint Declaration issued at the conclusion of the quadrilateral consultative summit held in New Alamein City on October 4, 2026, at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, with the participation of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The leaders affirmed their support for the unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national institutions of the Republic of Sudan, rejected the establishment of any parallel entities, and encouraged the resumption of the political process under Sudanese ownership and leadership, while categorically rejecting any support for mercenaries.

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The declaration also affirmed support for the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and rejected any interference or measures targeting its unity and sovereignty, as well as any recognition or support for the so-called "Somaliland," considering this an infringement on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding the Red Sea, the leaders affirmed the principle of freedom of navigation and that the governance of the Red Sea is the exclusive responsibility of the littoral states.

With respect water and water security, the declaration stressed the importance of respecting international law governing transboundary rivers, foremost among them the Nile, particularly the principle of no harm, and the need for cooperation through prior notification, consultation and consensus. It categorically rejected any unilateral measures that could adversely affect the existing water uses of the two downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan.

The leaders also affirmed their support for Somalia's efforts to combat terrorism and enable state institutions to extend their authority throughout the country, and called on regional and international partners to provide adequate, sustainable and predictable funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

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The leaders agreed to continue strengthening consultation and coordination among the four countries and other sister African countries, and to establish a mechanism to follow up on the summit's outcomes. They also agreed to hold the summit periodically and whenever necessary to enhance consultation and coordination.

The Presidents of Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Egypt for hosting the consultative summit.