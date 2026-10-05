South Africa: Upcoming World Cup Promises R500m Lifeline for Ailing Cricket South Africa

The 2027 Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe, is a golden opportunity for Cricket South Africa to boost its dwindling financial resources.

The 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, to be hosted in southern Africa from 2 October to 21 November, is a potential cash cow for Cricket South Africa (CSA) at a crucial time.

The event will be staged in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Of the 57 matches, 41, including the semifinals and final, will be played in South Africa - meaning the bulk of the revenue from ticket sales and hospitality packages will come from South Africa.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) owns the event and negotiated its broadcast and sponsorship rights, running the ticketing sales is a local affair even though the ICC keeps the bulk of the ticket income, with CSA receiving only a small percentage of that income.

CSA appointed a local organising committee last year with a mandate to deliver a tournament up to ICC standards and specifications.

CSA reaps the financial benefits of hosting a World Cup from the substantial fee that the ICC pays it to use its facilities under a "host agreement". Although the exact figures remain confidential, analysing recent ICC financial statements provides a clearer picture of these payouts.

Under the agreement, the ICC pays the home board a...