South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie-Linked Empowerment Consortium Scores Ticketpro Deal Ahead of 2027 Cricket World Cup

The former chief of staff to Sport Minister and Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie is the new CEO of Cricket South Africa's incumbent ticketing vendor. This follows the sale of Ticketpro to a women-owned empowerment consortium with links to the PA, raising concerns about alleged political influence in SA's lucrative sport and culture economy.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's former chief of staff, a McKenzie board appointee and a "proud" member of the Patriotic Alliance have emerged as central figures in a multimillion-rand acquisition that places Ticketpro in the hands of a new women-owned consortium.

Ticketpro is the official ticketing vendor for Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Football Association (Safa), raising concerns over commercial dealings between Ticketpro's new PA-linked owners and sports bodies that fall within McKenzie's oversight reach.

Tickets for the Proteas' current and upcoming home fixtures in a bumper 2026/2027 summer season are sold through Ticketpro. All indications are that the company also bagged the deal to sell tickets for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

READ MORE Upcoming World Cup promises R500m lifeline for ailing Cricket South Africa October 5, 2026 McKenzie has strongly rejected any suggestion that he might somehow influence commercial decisions that benefit Ticketpro.

"The Minister himself is limited from exercising direct procurement decisions... In the event that Ticketpro, an old and long-established company in South Africa, were to bid for any work, it would have to follow standard procurement rules, which the Minister would not exercise any influence over,"...