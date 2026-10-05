Kenya: Nakuru Health Advocates Call for More Funding for Post-Abortion Care

Nakuru — Reproductive health champions and human rights activists in Nakuru have called on the government to increase funding for Post-Abortion Care (PAC) services to help reduce maternal deaths and complications linked to unsafe and spontaneous abortions.

The advocates said inadequate funding and shortages of essential supplies were limiting the ability of health facilities to provide timely post-abortion care, with some facilities, including faith-based institutions, reluctant to offer the services.

Reproductive Health Champions Organisation (RHCO) Executive Director Martin Lunalo said health facilities needed dedicated resources to manage complications arising from abortion, including severe bleeding, infections and other medical emergencies.

Lunalo spoke during activities to mark International Safe Abortion Day, where he called for greater investment in post-abortion services and better implementation of existing health policies and clinical guidelines.

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He said an assessment of health facilities conducted by the World Health Organization in 2025 identified gaps in post-abortion care, including shortages of services and essential supplies.

According to RHCO, the organisation has supported the establishment and equipping of six post-abortion care rooms in six counties.

Lunalo said Kenya had made international commitments on reproductive health, including through the Maputo Protocol, while Article 26(4) of the Constitution provides for abortion in circumstances where, in the opinion of a trained health professional, there is need for emergency treatment, or the life or health of the mother is in danger, or if permitted by any other written law.

He said the constitutional provisions were intended to provide a legal framework for addressing circumstances in which women require abortion-related care.

Lunalo further urged the government to ensure women experiencing complications after abortion receive timely treatment, noting that Kenya's clinical guidelines recognise abortion complications as medical emergencies.

"Post-abortion cases are recognised as emergencies in the Constitution yet some hospitals turn such patients away," he said.

The call comes as the Ministry of Health's 2026/2027 budget priorities focus on preventive care, primary healthcare networks, health workers and essential medical commodities.

Better Lives Organisation representative Joy Kamau said some health providers were reluctant to offer post-abortion care because of concerns about criticism or stigma.

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She urged the Ministry of Health to strengthen implementation of existing reproductive health policies and guidelines to ensure women seeking treatment receive care without discrimination.

"The Ministry of Health has a clear framework and guidelines on safe abortion and motherhood which should be domesticated and implemented," Kamau said.

Kamau also called for action against health facilities that turn away patients seeking treatment for abortion-related complications, arguing that existing policy and legal frameworks provide guidance on the provision of the services.

She said the International Safe Abortion Day activities organised by RHCO were aimed at raising awareness and promoting dignity for people seeking reproductive healthcare.

The advocates said improved financing, adequate medical supplies, trained personnel and stronger implementation of national guidelines would help address gaps in post-abortion care and reduce preventable maternal deaths and complications in Kenya.