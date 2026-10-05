Kenya: Sakaja Leads Nairobi Mega Clean-Up As City Collects 3,200 Tonnes of Garbage Daily

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has led a citywide mega clean-up involving all 17 sub-counties as the county intensifies waste management and prepares for expected heavy rains.

The exercise, held on Saturday, brought together residents, county government staff, the Green Army and other stakeholders to clear garbage from neighbourhoods, estates, roads and drainage channels across the capital.

Sakaja was accompanied by Green Nairobi County Executive Committee Member Maureen Njeri and other county officials during the exercise.

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The governor urged Nairobi residents to take greater responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, particularly as the city prepares for increased rainfall.

Sakaja challenged residents to ensure at least 10 metres around their homes, businesses and institutions remain clean.

He said the county's "Nairobi Lazima Iwork" philosophy required collective action, with residents playing an active role in improving cleanliness and safety across the capital.

The clean-up has mobilised about 4,500 Green Army personnel, working alongside residents and county staff.

Nairobi currently generates and collects about 3,200 tonnes of garbage daily, placing significant pressure on the county's waste management system.

The Green Army has been supporting waste collection, environmental clean-up activities and the maintenance of public spaces across the city.

The county government said the latest exercise targets areas that could become particularly vulnerable during heavy rains, including drainage channels and roads where accumulated waste can obstruct the flow of stormwater.

The initiative comes as Nairobi steps up preparations for the rainy season, with authorities seeking to reduce waste accumulation and improve drainage in neighbourhoods across the city.

Sakaja called on residents to complement county efforts by properly disposing of waste and maintaining cleanliness around their homes and businesses.

The countywide mobilisation covering all 17 sub-counties is expected to strengthen ongoing efforts to improve waste collection, environmental management and public spaces in Nairobi.