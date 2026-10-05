Namibia: Making the Leap to University - Welcome to the Freedom Nobody Warned You About

opinion

There is a certain excitement that comes with finishing high school. For years, you have been told where to be, when to submit your work, what subjects to take and, to some extent, what is expected of you. Then suddenly, university is waiting.

You hear, "You are responsible for yourself now."

At first, that sounds like freedom. And it is. But what nobody really tells you is that freedom comes with responsibility.

THE JOURNEY STARTS BEFORE REGISTRATION

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For those hoping to start university in 2027, the journey does not begin when you walk through the university gates. It starts with the choices you make now.

One of the biggest decisions is choosing what to study. With the transition from high school to university, it can be tempting to choose a programme because your friends are applying for it, because someone told you it has good job prospects, or simply because the name sounds impressive.

Take the time to understand what you are actually choosing. Ask yourself: What am I interested in? What am I good at? What am I willing to work for?

Do your research. Look at the programme itself, the modules you will be taking, the admission requirements and where the qualification can potentially take you.

Speak to people already studying in the field. Look beyond the name of the qualification and understand what you are signing up for.

At the Namibia University of Science and Technology, students can choose from faculties covering areas such as computing and informatics, commerce, human sciences and education, engineering, health, natural resources and applied sciences.

There is a lot to choose from, and these choices can be overwhelming, but do not allow the pressure to choose quickly become a reason to choose carelessly.

Applications for the 2027 undergraduate intake closed on 25 September, while late applications will be accepted until 30 October - subject to the applicable requirements and fees.

If you are planning to start university next year, do not wait until the last minute to apply.

UNIVERSITY IS DIFFERENT

Perhaps the biggest adjustment is realising that nobody is going to chase you. Your lecturer may not notice if you miss class. Nobody will remind you about tomorrow's assignment. There may not be someone constantly checking whether you have studied for the next test.

And when your marks start dropping, it is often up to you to recognise the problem and do something about it. This can be scary, but it is also empowering.

University gives you the freedom to decide how you spend your time, who you surround yourself with and what kind of student you want to become. The challenge is learning how to use that freedom wisely.

Learn to manage your time. Keep track of deadlines. Read your course outlines. Ask questions when you do not understand something. Make use of the academic and student support available to you. Most importantly, when you are struggling, ask for help early rather than waiting until the semester is almost over.

You will quickly realise that being independent does not mean doing everything alone. Sometimes, being responsible for your own education means knowing when to ask for help.

YOUR FIRST YEAR MATTERS

Do not think of the first year as a year to "find yourself" before the real work begins.

Your first year is where you develop the habits that can carry you through the rest of your degree. It is where you learn how to manage your workload, balance your academics with your social life, and take ownership of your decisions.

You will make mistakes. You may fail a test. You may struggle with a module you thought would be easy. You may even realise that your first choice of programme is not what you expected.

That does not mean you have failed. It means you are learning.

What matters is how you respond.

One of the biggest differences between high school and university is that nobody can do the work for you. You have to take ownership of your academic journey. The sooner you understand that, the easier the transition becomes.

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TO THE CLASS OF 2027

As you prepare to make the leap from high school to university, remember that you are not expected to know everything.

You are allowed to be nervous. You are allowed to have questions. You are even allowed to change your mind along the way. But you are expected to take responsibility for your journey.

Research your options. Apply on time. Choose a field that makes sense for you. Understand what you are getting yourself into. And prepare yourself for the independence that comes with university life.

The school bell may stop ringing, but the responsibility to learn does not.

University is not simply the next place you go after high school. It is the beginning of learning how to navigate life with greater independence, make your own decisions and take responsibility for the direction you choose.

Welcome to freedom. And welcome to the responsibility that comes with it.