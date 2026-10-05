Nigeria: Super Falcons Begin Olympic Qualifier Preparations With Nine Players in Camp

The early arrivals have given interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen the first group of players to work with as preparations gather pace ahead of the two-legged encounter scheduled for October

Nine players have reported to the Super Falcons' camp in Ikenne as Nigeria officially began preparations for their 2028 Olympic qualifying showdown with Comoros.

The early arrivals have given interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen the first group of players to work with as preparations gather pace ahead of the two-legged encounter scheduled for October.

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Eguavoen had earlier invited 28 players for the crucial Olympic qualifying assignment, with the Super Falcons looking to put a disappointing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign firmly behind them.

The latest arrivals were confirmed by the Super Falcons on their social media platforms, with Farida AbdulWahab, Tumininu Adeshina, Joy Igbokwe, Fatimoh Solaty, Christiana Uzoma, Blessing Nkor, Valentina Uroko, Glory Edet and Sandra John all joining the squad in camp.

Their arrival marks the beginning of what will be an important period for Eguavoen and his players as Nigeria turn their attention to securing a place at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons endured a hugely disappointing outing at the 2026 WAFCON, with the tournament ending without the success expected from one of Africa's most decorated women's national teams.

More damagingly, Nigeria's struggles during the competition also contributed to the country missing out on qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history.

That setback has increased the importance of the Olympic qualifying campaign, with the team now seeking a response on the international stage.

More key players expected in camp

While nine players have already reported for duty, several of the squad's established stars are expected to join the team during the week.

Among those expected are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, experienced forward Asisat Oshoala, defender Ashleigh Plumptre and Monday Gift.

Their arrival will provide Eguavoen with additional experience and quality as the technical crew begins to shape the team that will face Comoros.

The presence of the senior players will also be important as Nigeria look to quickly establish cohesion within the squad, particularly with the two legs coming only four days apart.

For Eguavoen, the immediate challenge will be to blend the younger players already in camp with the established names expected to arrive while ensuring the team is tactically prepared for the Comoros test.

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Falcons target strong start against Comoros

Nigeria will host Comoros in the first leg of the Olympic qualifier on Friday, 9 October, before the return fixture four days later.

The Super Falcons will be expected to make home advantage count in the opening leg and put themselves in a strong position before the decisive second encounter.

Eguavoen will also be conscious that the Olympic qualifiers represent an opportunity for the team to begin rebuilding confidence after the disappointment of the WAFCON.

With the World Cup qualification setback still fresh, the Super Falcons cannot afford another early stumble.

The objective is therefore clear: start strongly against Comoros, take control of the tie and keep Nigeria's hopes of returning to the Olympic stage alive.

For the players already in camp, preparations have begun. For those still expected to arrive, the countdown is already on.

And for Eguavoen, the October double-header represents much more than another qualifying assignment, it is the first major opportunity to steer the Super Falcons towards a positive response after one of the most disappointing chapters in Nigerian women's football.