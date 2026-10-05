Nigeria: Atiku Demands Details of NNPC's N11.2tn Bill, Questions Tinubu's Campaign Funding

The ADC presidential candidate asked NNPC to break down its N11.2 trillion Federation-related receivables, including any pipeline-security costs, and questioned support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign by individuals associated with government contractors.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to provide a detailed breakdown of the N11.2 trillion recorded in its 2025 accounts as receivables from the Federation.

He also called on the Presidency to disclose any financial or material support given to President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign by government contractors.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the demands in a statement issued on Sunday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

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He asked NNPC to state how much of the receivables relates to protecting Nigeria's oil and gas infrastructure, what payments were made under that arrangement, who received them and what services were provided.

The N11.2 trillion is a receivable recorded by NNPC against the Federation and should not be interpreted as N11.2 trillion paid to pipeline-surveillance contractors.

NNPC's 2024 audited financial statements recorded N17.512 trillion as receivables from the Federation. The figure comprised about N8.672 trillion in energy-security costs and N8.840 trillion in other receivables from the Federation.

The accounts state that receivables from the Federation relate to expenses incurred on behalf of the Federation by NNPC. The company's 2025 financial statements record approximately N11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation.

Atiku said the accounts did not provide enough information for Nigerians to determine how much was spent specifically on pipeline surveillance.

"NNPC's 2024 accounts recorded roughly N17.5 trillion across different claims on the Federation, including petrol under-recovery and other receivables linked to advances and asset protection," he said.

"Its 2025 accounts now show approximately N11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation. Nigerians cannot tell from these totals what was spent on pipeline surveillance. What was paid? Who was paid? For what work? Where are the results?"

He also compared the amount with federal defence spending, arguing that the government should explain the scale of expenditure associated with protecting petroleum infrastructure while the country faces security challenges elsewhere.

NNPC's earlier defence

NNPC has previously defended its pipeline-security arrangements, saying in April that its integrated security programme contributed to the recovery of crude oil production from 960,000 barrels per day in 2022 to an average of 1.71 million barrels per day in 2025.

The company said the arrangement combined intelligence gathering, security operations, regulatory oversight, industry cooperation and community-based surveillance.

Also in April, more than 300 federal lawmakers backed the continued engagement of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for pipeline surveillance after a National Assembly roundtable on pipeline security.

Questions over contractors' political activities

Atiku also questioned the political activities of Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who is associated with Tantita Security Services.

Tantita is engaged by the federal government for oil pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta. Mr Ekpemupolo also founded and sponsors the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, which is campaigning for Mr Tinubu's re-election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in September that the movement presented campaign vehicles to its coordinators across Katsina State's 34 local government areas.

The group has since expanded its mobilisation to other states. On Sunday, it presented 25 campaign vehicles, generators and electronic speakers in Taraba State.

"Tantita holds a pipeline security contract while its founder sends campaign vehicles out to seek another term for the President," Mr Abubakar said.

Atiku provided no evidence linking payments under Tantita's pipeline-surveillance contract to the campaign activities of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement.

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Lagos-Calabar highway

Atiku also raised questions about the award of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to Hitech Construction Company Limited, owned by the Chagoury family.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the project was awarded to Hitech under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing arrangement without an open competitive tender.

The federal government has defended the procurement process, saying it used restricted bidding.

Atiku asked the government to publish the companies invited to participate in the process, the bids received, their evaluation and the final contract.

He also asked the Presidency to disclose whether companies or individuals holding major federal contracts had provided money, vehicles or other support to Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign.

The statement presented no evidence that Hitech or members of the Chagoury family had financed Mr Tinubu's re-election activities.