Sudan: Driver Killed in Aerial Attack On Aid Trucks in South Kordofan

The World Food Programme (WFP) has strongly condemned a deadly airstrike on two clearly marked aid trucks in South Kordofan, Sudan, this past weekend.

A driver was killed in the attack, which occurred early on Saturday.

The contracted trucks were carrying WFP food commodities and were travelling between the cities of Dilling and Kadugli. They were clearly marked as humanitarian vehicles, the UN agency said in a statement.

Additional details regarding the circumstances of the incident, and the extent of the damage to the food cargo, are still being determined.

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WFP called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be held to account.

The attack came just one day after a WFP truck hit an explosive device in Dilling after delivering food assistance.

'Challenging security environment'

"These incidents underscore the increasingly challenging security environment in Sudan and the risks that aid workers face when delivering life-saving assistance to communities in need," the statement said.

WFP underlined its committed to safely delivering life-saving assistance to millions across Sudan who depend on humanitarian support.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since April 2023. Last year, more than 30 million people needed humanitarian assistance, according to the UN aid coordination office OCHA.

WFP urged all those involved in the fighting to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensure safe and unimpeded access for both humanitarian personnel and cargo.