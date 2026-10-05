Kenya: CS Ogamba Asks University Lecturers to Resume Work, Pledges to Conclude 2025/2029 Cba Talks

5 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Ogamba has called on university lecturers and staff to obey court orders and return to work following the government's clearance of outstanding Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) arrears.

Ogamba said the government had settled arrears arising from the 2017/2021 and 2021/2025 CBAs, and was committed to concluding negotiations for the 2025/2029 CBA.

The CS urged university workers to reciprocate the government's efforts by complying with the court directives and resuming their duties.

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Ogamba said the government remained committed to timely negotiations and conclusion of collective bargaining agreements to prevent prolonged disputes between universities and their employees.

The call comes amid an ongoing dispute between university workers and the government over the implementation of CBAs, with the industrial action disrupting learning in institutions across the country.

The government has maintained that clearing the outstanding CBA obligations demonstrates its commitment to addressing the concerns raised by university workers.

Ogamba said discussions on the 2025/2029 CBA would continue, with the government seeking to ensure future agreements are concluded within the stipulated timelines.

The CS's appeal is now focused on restoring normal operations in universities while negotiations on outstanding issues continue.

University lecturers and staff have been urged to resume teaching and other duties in line with the court orders as the parties work towards resolving remaining differences through negotiations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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