Nigeria: Rivers - Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Nab Two Suspects

Port Harcourt — The operatives of Rivers State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested two suspects linked to the abduction.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Blessing Agabe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Agabe noted that the Command got the information about the kidnap of one Hassan on the 6th of September, adding that operatives swung into action.

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She noted that the victim was picked up at the Garrison area of Port Harcourt and ferried to the Borokiri area on gunpoint, stating that he was released after three days only when his parents coughed out N10.3 million.

Agabe said: "The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a six-man kidnapping syndicate involved in the abduction of one Mr Hassan, who is a resident of Rivers State.

"On 7th September 2026, at about 1000 hrs, the Command received credible information regarding the kidnap of the victim, who was abducted on 6th September 2026 in the vicinity of Fidelity Bank, Garrison, Port Harcourt. The victim was reportedly taken to Igbugulu Waterside, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, where he was held captive for three days before he was released following the payment of ₦10.3 million ransom by his relatives.

"Upon receipt of the information, operatives of the Command VIOLENT CRIME RESPONSE UNIT (VCRU-AKU) immediately swung into action and commenced intelligence-led operations, which resulted in the arrest of two suspected members of the syndicate."

He noted that the six-man kidnapping syndicate was the team terrorism in some parts of the state, adding that efforts have been intensified to arrest other members of the gang now at large.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects confessed to their alleged involvement in the operation and disclosed that the gang comprises six members who used a white minibus (Keke bus) during the operation.

"The command has intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate and bring them to justice," she said.