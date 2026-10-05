East Africa: EAC Parliaments Strengthen Decision Tracking

Arusha — LEADERS of national parliaments of the East African Community (EAC) partner states and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have agreed to strengthen mechanisms for tracking the implementation of decisions reached by their Bureau to enhance parliamentary cooperation and regional integration.

The resolution was reached in Arusha yesterday at the conclusion of the 21st Ordinary Meeting of the Bureau of Speakers of National Parliaments of the EAC and EALA, held at the EAC Headquarters.

The meeting followed a session of Parliamentary Secretaries-General and Clerks held on September 29 and 30 this year.

The Speaker of National assembly of Kenya, Mr Moses Wetang'ula, called for an effective mechanism to monitor the implementation of decisions reached by the Bureau, saying decisions would have little meaning if they were not implemented.

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He proposed an action plan identifying the institution or office responsible for implementing each decision and setting clear timelines for execution.

Mr Wetang'ula also stressed the importance of peace as a foundation for economic development in East Africa.

For his part, Tanzania's Deputy Speaker, Mr Daniel Sillo, said the meeting provided an important platform for partner states to assess progress and plan the implementation of joint programmes aimed at strengthening parliamentary performance and improving citizens' welfare.

"This platform enables partner states to discuss, assess progress, plan and implement agreed programmes, thereby strengthening the performance of parliaments and contributing to the welfare of citizens," he said.

The Bureau also formally adopted its Rules of Procedure, which provide a framework for the conduct of meetings, quorum requirements and rotation of leadership.

It further tasked EALA Speaker Mr Joseph Ntakirutimana to present a legal proposal seeking formal recognition of the Bureau as an EAC organ under the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community.

The Speaker of Uganda was tasked with following up the matter with the Chairperson of the EAC Summit, President Yoweri Museveni.

On financing, the meeting was informed that partner states had contributed only 17 per cent of their assessed contributions for the 2026/27 financial year, while outstanding arrears owed to the EAC had exceeded 125 million US dollars.

The Speakers pledged to work with their respective governments and finance ministries to facilitate the clearance of the outstanding arrears.

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On sports diplomacy, the Bureau confirmed preparations for the 16th EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games, scheduled to take place in Arusha from December 4 to 15 this year under the theme, "Our Unity, Our Wealth."

The Bureau approved a budget of 134,900 US dollars for the games, to be jointly financed by the seven partnerstate parliaments and EALA. Somalia will continue serving as Chairperson of the Bureau for another year, while Burundi is undertaking internal consultations ahead of assuming the chairmanship in 2028.

A special meeting on the election of EALA Members and matters relating to their welfare in the Sixth Assembly is scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 29, preceded by a meeting of Parliamentary Clerks on October 27 and 28.