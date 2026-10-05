Tanzania: Ewura Calls for More Investments in Rural Fuel Stations

Tabora — THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) Western Zone has urged investors to tap into business opportunities in rural areas by establishing fuel stations to expand fuel supply networks and support local economic growth.

EWURA Western Zone Manager, Mr Karim Ally made the call yesterday during a seminar for local and village government chairpersons and street and ward executives in Nzega Town Council, Nzega District, Tabora Region.

The seminar aimed to educate local leaders and officials on the authority's responsibilities, including regulation of fuel-related activities. Mr Karim said EWURA had created a conducive environment for investors, including favourable costs and procedures for constructing fuel stations.

"It is equally important to stop selling fuel through informal means, including using containers along streets and instead use authorised stations for the purchase and sale of petroleum products," he said.

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He further said informal fuel businesses could expose communities to health, safety and economic risks. Speaking on behalf of the Nzega District Commissioner, Nzega Town Council Executive Director, Mr Shomari Mdolwa called on EWURA to continue creating a conducive regulatory and investment environment to attract investors in various sectors and contribute to the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

"Proper regulation of fuel businesses will help reduce disasters and accidents that could result from storing petroleum products in homes without following legal requirements," he said.

Some seminar participants said the education would help bring about changes in their communities, particularly in curbing informal fuel sales and encouraging formal investment. They pledged to act as ambassadors for the information in their respective areas.