South Africa: Thousands Join 17th Walk for Freedom in Johannesburg

The march has become one of SA's largest events for public solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of people took part in the 17th annual Walk for Freedom on Sunday. The march has become one of the larger events for public solidarity with Palestine in South Africa.

The five-kilometre march on Sunday in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA).

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Along the route, "Free Palestine" was spray-painted on a wall built from cardboard boxes to symbolise the barrier constructed by Israel in the occupied West Bank. A 25-metre banner was also unfurled with the names of more than 20,000 children killed in Gaza by Israeli military operations.

"These are the names of real children who had their lives cruelly snatched away by Israel," said PSA member Sunny Morgan.

PSA member Naazim Adam said the organisation wanted to build a broader social justice movement.

"The call now is for us to build the movement for social justice, not just for Palestine but for social justice at home, in the region, in Africa, and globally," he said.

Adam said young people were increasingly exposed to global events through social media, but that this did not always translate into sustained activism.

"It's easy to retweet or to repost or to do a thumbs up, but not real deeper activism," he said.

He called for greater youth participation in local government and community organisations, including efforts to hold municipalities accountable for public spending and service delivery.

After the march, educational programmes were held about the upcoming local government elections.