Malawi: Catholic Bishop Blames Malawi's Poverty On 'Greed and Corruption' Among Leaders

A senior Catholic bishop has blamed Malawi's persistent poverty on corruption and greed among its leaders, telling a packed stadium that the country lacks politicians willing to sacrifice for its development.

Bishop Adrian Peter Chikufwa of Dedza, vice-president of the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops, was main celebrant at the National Centenary Celebration of World Mission Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday. The event drew Catholics and faithful from other denominations.

He said poverty was not caused by Malawians failing to work hard but by a lack of financial sacrifice. Corruption and selfishness continue to undermine progress, he said, and such leaders "cannot bless a country".

He called for national resources to be shared equitably, calling this essential for meaningful development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Church itself, he said, needs resources for its missionary work. "With support from the outside world, the church would have a different face now," he said.

He urged Catholics to keep giving, and reminded them that Baptism makes every Christian a missionary.

'Faithfulness and generosity'

Monsignor Dih Anh Nguyen, secretary general of the Pontifical Missionary Union in Rome, praised the Catholic Church in Malawi for its faithfulness and generosity.

He said Malawi was the first country to provide World Mission Sunday offerings in two phases. "I am happy and grateful for the opportunity to be in Malawi and celebrate the 100 years of World Mission Sunday with the church," he said.

Fr Peter Madeya, national director of the Pontifical Missionary Societies in Malawi, urged Catholics to "move away from the mentality of being recipients of donor support" and to give through their own contributions.

Government at the Mass

Second Vice-President Enock Chihana, who attended with Justice Minister Charles Mhango, said collaboration between political leaders and churches was key to development.

He told the congregation that the government would keep working with churches, and praised the Catholic Church's role in health and education.

He said peace and solidarity drive development, but "peace will only exist if there is unity".

The celebration also launched a five-year strategic plan for the Association of Diocesan Development in Malawi (ADCOM), which Bishop Chikufwa heads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Religion Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said it should be "a reliable working document" for the country's dioceses and not just a blueprint.

The event was held under the theme "One in Christ, United in Mission".