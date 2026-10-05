Nigeria: Fake News, Misinformation Bigger Threat to Peace - Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State Government has identified fake news and misinformation as a greater threat to peace than insecurity.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, stated this yesterday when he received the leadership of the Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), who visited him as part of activities to create awareness ahead of the 2026 NIPR International Conference in Abuja.

Maiyaki said misinformation had the capacity to inflame tensions, deepen mistrust and undermine efforts to promote peace in Kaduna and other parts of the country.

"In order to market Kaduna the way it should be marketed, instead of reporting confrontation, we believe very strongly that insecurity is not just a threat to peace, but fake information and misinformation is a greater threat, as seen in Kaduna and Nigeria," he said.

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The commissioner said the state government was committed to working with professional bodies, including NIPR, to promote responsible communication and improve the image of Kaduna.

He said the NIPR conference would provide an opportunity for the state to showcase its cultural heritage, investment opportunities and other achievements to a wider audience.

According to him, Kaduna would take part in exhibitions at the conference to showcase its culture and investment potential, particularly in the mining and other sectors.

Maiyaki said the state had also recorded significant investment inflows since the administration of Governor Uba Sani assumed office in 2023.

He said the government would continue to strengthen its partnership with NIPR beyond the conference, particularly in promoting professionalism, responsible public relations practice and effective communication.

The commissioner also recalled the hosting of the NIPR Week in Kaduna earlier this year, saying the event helped change perceptions about the security situation in the state.

He said fears about insecurity had initially made some participants reluctant to travel to Kaduna, but their successful participation in the event demonstrated that the state was open and accessible.

According to him, the experience also contributed to discussions that resulted in increased air connectivity to Kaduna.

Maiyaki said the state government would continue to use such opportunities to project Kaduna positively rather than allowing negative narratives to dominate public discourse.

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Earlier, the chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of NIPR, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the road walk was part of efforts to sensitise residents ahead of the international conference scheduled to hold in Abuja in November.

He said public relations was not merely a profession but a tool for building trust, promoting development and connecting people.

Abdullahi expressed appreciation to the commissioner for receiving the NIPR delegation, saying the institute would continue to partner with the state government in promoting effective communication and peaceful coexistence.

He urged members of the public and communication professionals to support efforts aimed at building trust and ensuring that accurate information prevailed over misinformation.