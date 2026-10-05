Nigerian Newspapers Review - Army, DSS, Police Comb Imo Forest in Search of Kidnapped Corps Members

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police combing Imo forest in search of kidnapped members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Another headline features the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) calling for far-reaching constitutional and electoral reforms, including a 50 per cent threshold for presidential elections and the resolution of electoral disputes before the swearing-in of declared winners.

Vanguard also reports that amid the worsening cost of housing and declining purchasing power, more workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, are turning to their pension savings to raise equity contributions for residential home ownership loans.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that with the 2025 capital budget now running alongside the 2026 appropriation, Nigeria's evolving capital budget rollover culture is deepening concerns over fiscal discipline, project monitoring and financial accountability.

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The Punch reports that kidnappers holding 20 prospective NYSC members abducted along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Imo State have reduced their ransom demand from N50m to N5m per victim, bringing the total demand down from N1bn to N100m.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Hope Uzodimma saying governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to begin campaigns following President Bola Tinubu's return from his working leave.

Vanguard News